Dr. Christensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George Christensen, DO
Overview
Dr. George Christensen, DO is a Pulmonologist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Locations
Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates1235 Old York Rd Ste 121, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Christensen, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1386662864
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Metropolitan Hospital (now closed)
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Christensen has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Christensen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christensen.
