Dr. Chow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Chow, MD
Overview
Dr. George Chow, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Locations
Tarzana18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 107, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 996-3880
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Chow the past few months. I was lucky enough to just be walking by his office and walked in to see if he was accepting new patients. Lucky for me, he was. I had a stroke in 2017 and I wasn't given any follow-up instructions so I had to do my own research to find doctors that I needed to see, and there have been many. I've not had much luck with quality care, until Dr. Chow. I'm certain I overwhelmed Dr. Chow because my problems since the stroke were many. Dr. Chow was, is and has been very gracious, kind, sympathetic, patient and very concerned about helping me get on track to, hopefully, get me on a healthier and regular medical care schedule. I'm certain Dr. Chow has seen the fear and mistrust I have developed with doctors and medical care since having the stroke but, he takes time to help me understand what has happened to me since stroke. Dr. Chow takes my breath away for all the right reasons. His kindness amazes me.
About Dr. George Chow, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1932122413
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Neurology
