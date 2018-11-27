See All Urologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. George Chow, MD

Urology
3.6 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. George Chow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins

Dr. Chow works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance , Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy and Kidney and Ureter Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rochester - Other
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 516-8351

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment Frequency Feature

Treatment frequency helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories: Very High Frequency, High Frequency, Normal Frequency, or May Perform.

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Kidney and Ureter Removal

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
    Please double-check insurance information when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Chow?

    Nov 27, 2018
    Excellent doctor, lucky if he performs surgery on you.
    — Nov 27, 2018
    About Dr. George Chow, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1306824644
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins
    • Cleveland Clin
    • Urology
    Board Certification Information

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester
    • Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Chow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chow works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Chow’s profile.

    Dr. Chow has seen patients for Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance , Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy and Kidney and Ureter Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

