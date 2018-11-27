Dr. George Chow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Chow, MD
Overview
Dr. George Chow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins
Dr. Chow works at
Locations
Rochester - Other200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 516-8351
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor, lucky if he performs surgery on you.
About Dr. George Chow, MD
- Urology
- English
- Male
- 1306824644
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins
- Cleveland Clin
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chow using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chow works at
Dr. Chow has seen patients for Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance , Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy and Kidney and Ureter Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chow.
