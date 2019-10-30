Dr. George Choumarov Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choumarov Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Choumarov Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. George Choumarov Sr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Odessa, TX.
Dr. Choumarov Sr works at
Locations
Choumarov George MD414 E 8th St, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 332-2332
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the best doctor in town, knowledgeable, and caring
About Dr. George Choumarov Sr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1902898166
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choumarov Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choumarov Sr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choumarov Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Choumarov Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choumarov Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choumarov Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choumarov Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.