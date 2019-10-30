See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Odessa, TX
Dr. George Choumarov Sr, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (22)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. George Choumarov Sr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Odessa, TX. 

Dr. Choumarov Sr works at CHOUMAROV GEORGE MD in Odessa, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Choumarov George MD
    414 E 8th St, Odessa, TX 79761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 332-2332

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot

Treatment frequency



Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Oct 30, 2019
    Absolutely the best doctor in town, knowledgeable, and caring
    — Oct 30, 2019
    About Dr. George Choumarov Sr, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902898166
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Choumarov Sr, MD is accepting new patients.

    Dr. Choumarov Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Choumarov Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Choumarov Sr works at CHOUMAROV GEORGE MD in Odessa, TX.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Choumarov Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choumarov Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choumarov Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

