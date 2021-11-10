Overview

Dr. George Chioran, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.



Dr. Chioran works at COMPREHENSIVE EYECARE OF CENTRAL OHIO INC in Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.