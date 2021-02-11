Overview

Dr. George Chin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington Univ School Of Med & Hs|George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Science and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Chin works at SurgOne in Aurora, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.