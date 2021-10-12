Dr. George Chimento, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chimento is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Chimento, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. George Chimento, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and St. Charles Parish Hospital.
Ochsner Medical Center1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- St. Charles Parish Hospital
He did my knee. He was very helpful and answered all my questions. Surgery was slick and I was home in no time. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. George Chimento, MD
- Orthopedics
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hospital For Special Surgery/Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Tulane University Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Providence College
Dr. Chimento has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chimento accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chimento has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chimento works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Chimento. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chimento.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chimento, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chimento appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.