Dr. George Chimento, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and St. Charles Parish Hospital.



Dr. Chimento works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.