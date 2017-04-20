Dr. George Chilazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chilazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Chilazi, MD
Overview
Dr. George Chilazi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Taunton, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Aleppo Med Sch and is affiliated with Morton Hospital.
Dr. Chilazi works at
Locations
SMG New England Cardiology of Taunton72 Washington St Ste 1700, Taunton, MA 02780 Directions (508) 880-0077
SMG New England Cardiology511 W Grove St Ste 202, Middleboro, MA 02346 Directions (508) 445-9105
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I find Dr.Chilazi to be very comprehensive in his exam, and explaining in layman's terms, my condition. He was decisive and personable, yet professional with an air of confidence that made me very comfortable, knowing that he had a grasp of my condition. I never felt rushed as he was very willing to engage all of my questions and concerns and respond in detail. I thank my many friends and acquaintances who recommended Dr. Chilazi to me.
About Dr. George Chilazi, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Creole and French Creole
- 1811917529
Education & Certifications
- UC-Irvine
- Cabrini Med Ctr
- Cabrini Med Ctr
- Aleppo Med Sch
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chilazi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chilazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chilazi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chilazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chilazi works at
Dr. Chilazi has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chilazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chilazi speaks Creole and French Creole.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chilazi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chilazi.
