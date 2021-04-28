Dr. George Chidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Chidi, MD
Dr. George Chidi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They graduated from University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Medicross Clinic & Urgent Care340 N McKinley St, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (866) 592-2199
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Molina Healthcare
A real live doctor. Accepts walk-ins. Is not afraid of his patients. Is there when you need him.
About Dr. George Chidi, MD
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Los Angeles County and USC Medical Center
- University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus
- Worcester Polytechnic Institute
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Chidi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chidi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chidi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chidi.
