Dr. George Chidi, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Chidi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They graduated from University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.

Dr. Chidi works at Medicross Clinic & Urgent Care in Corona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Medicross Clinic & Urgent Care
    Medicross Clinic & Urgent Care
340 N McKinley St, Corona, CA 92879
(866) 592-2199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Riverside Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Molina Healthcare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 28, 2021
    A real live doctor. Accepts walk-ins. Is not afraid of his patients. Is there when you need him.
    — Apr 28, 2021
    About Dr. George Chidi, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1396168944
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Residency
    Internship
    Los Angeles County and USC Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Worcester Polytechnic Institute
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Chidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Chidi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Chidi works at Medicross Clinic & Urgent Care in Corona, CA.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chidi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

