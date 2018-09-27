See All Pediatric Urologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. George Chiang, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. George Chiang, MD

Pediatric Urology
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. George Chiang, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Informatics. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rady Children's Hospital San Diego and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.

Dr. Chiang works at Rady Childrens Specs Med Grp in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rady Children's Hospital San Diego
    3020 Childrens Way, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 576-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rady Children's Hospital San Diego
  • UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Neurogenic Bladder
Undescended Testicles
Balanoposthitis
Neurogenic Bladder
Undescended Testicles
Balanoposthitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chiang?

    Sep 27, 2018
    I was hesitant and extremely nervous to proceed with a procedure that my son needed to have done. He wasn't even two years old and just seemed so soon to perform an 'optional' surgery. We could have elected to wait until he was older, but after meeting Dr Chiang, we knew we were in GREAT hands! Dr Chiang was outstanding. I have and will forever refer other mothers to his care who have children with urology needs. We are so blessed to have such amazing doctors within the Sharp Care team. -Bond H.
    Celeste Hansen in San Diego, CA — Sep 27, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Chiang, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. George Chiang, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chiang to family and friends

    Dr. Chiang's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chiang

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Chiang, MD.

    About Dr. George Chiang, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093773954
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ucsd Affil Hosps
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lahey Clinical Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lahey Clinic Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Informatics, Clinical Pathology and Pediatric Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Chiang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chiang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chiang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chiang works at Rady Childrens Specs Med Grp in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chiang’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. George Chiang, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.