Dr. George Cheriyan, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. George Cheriyan, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Garden City, NY. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1044 Franklin Ave Ste 206, Garden City, NY 11530 (516) 234-6794

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bicep Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Calf Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lateral Ankle Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Common Peroneal Nerve Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Gluteal Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hypertonic Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Jaw Misalignment Leading to TMJ Chevron Icon
Jaw Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Stiffness Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Marfanoid Hypermobility Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Hypertonia Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Neuro-Muscular Conditions Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Neck Chevron Icon
Piriformis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Spasmodic Torticollis Chevron Icon
Stiffness Chevron Icon
Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 11, 2022
    I visited Dr. Cheriyan in his New York practice and he gave me truly great care and terrific therapy. I've been abroad for a while and came back to New York to visit family and since I have been suffering with an injury I decided to come to his office. Prior to traveling I visited Dr. Cheriyan several times and was very happy with my experiences and this time is no different. We worked on my ankle, knee, back, and neck. It was a thorough treatment but Dr. Cheriyan truly wants the best for his patient and by going to his practice you will receive top notch care.
    — Aug 11, 2022
    About Dr. George Cheriyan, DO

    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Malayalam
    • 1871888503
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Cheriyan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheriyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cheriyan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cheriyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheriyan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheriyan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheriyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheriyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

