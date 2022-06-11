Dr. George Cheij, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheij is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Cheij, MD
Dr. George Cheij, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital.
Cheij Cheij and Skelo4306 Harding Pike Ste 304, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 385-2020
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. George Cheij is absolutely the best eye doctor possible! He is so thorough, knowledgeable, and caring too. When one leaves his office one almost feels guilty about how much time he takes with each person! I feel lucky to have him as my opthalmologist.
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Croatian
- 1992875892
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Cheij has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheij accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheij has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheij speaks Croatian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheij. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheij.
