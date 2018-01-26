See All General Surgeons in Nashua, NH
Dr. George Chatson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. George Chatson, MD

General Surgery
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. George Chatson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.

Dr. Chatson works at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, NH with other offices in North Andover, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Nashua Plastic Surgery, North II Specialty
    8 Prospect St, Nashua, NH 03060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 882-2103
  2. 2
    Andover Plastic Surgery
    555 Turnpike St Ste 52, North Andover, MA 01845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 687-1151

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
  • Lawrence General Hospital
  • Southern New Hampshire Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chatson?

    Jan 26, 2018
    Dr. Chatson is amazing at what he does. I am so thankful. He did an amazing explant surgery for me. Forever thankful
    Sarah in NH — Jan 26, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Chatson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. George Chatson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chatson to family and friends

    Dr. Chatson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chatson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Chatson, MD.

    About Dr. George Chatson, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386615516
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hartford Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Amherst College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Chatson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chatson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chatson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chatson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chatson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chatson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chatson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chatson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. George Chatson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.