See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Mokena, IL
Dr. George Charuk, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. George Charuk, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. George Charuk, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Mokena, IL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate South Suburban Hospital, Ingalls Memorial Hospital and Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Charuk works at MidAmerica Orthopaedics in Mokena, IL with other offices in Palos Hills, IL, Bolingbrook, IL and Hinsdale, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hand to Shoulder Clinic
    19065 Hickory Creek Dr Ste 210, Mokena, IL 60448 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 237-7200
  2. 2
    OrthoNow Immediate Orthopaedic Care Clinic
    10330 S ROBERTS RD, Palos Hills, IL 60465 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 237-7200
  3. 3
    Gateway Spine and pain
    329 Remington Blvd Ste 205, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 226-1130
  4. 4
    Gateway Spine and Pain
    12 Salt Creek Ln Ste 350, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 226-1130

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
  • Advocate South Suburban Hospital
  • Ingalls Memorial Hospital
  • Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adhesive Capsulitis
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Adhesive Capsulitis
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Charuk?

    Feb 29, 2020
    Dr. Charuk is an incredibly attentive, patient, and honest person. My first evaluation with him was so incredibly thorough. He asked questions about every fall, bump, trauma, stressor, some that even I had written off completely because they were from years ago. He is highly knowledgeable and sympathetic to the patient, and you can feel how much he really cares to get you the best course of treatment possible. I was incredibly sad when he had to refer me to another specialist, but appreciated his honesty with me, and how he didn't want to prescribe me more of what has not worked before. I genuinely enjoyed getting to see him
    — Feb 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Charuk, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. George Charuk, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Charuk to family and friends

    Dr. Charuk's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Charuk

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Charuk, DO.

    About Dr. George Charuk, DO

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679547079
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loyola U MC/Marianjoy Rehab Ctr/Hines VA
    Residency
    Internship
    • Union Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola University Chicago
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Charuk, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Charuk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Charuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Charuk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charuk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. George Charuk, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.