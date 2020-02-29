Overview

Dr. George Charuk, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Mokena, IL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate South Suburban Hospital, Ingalls Memorial Hospital and Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Charuk works at MidAmerica Orthopaedics in Mokena, IL with other offices in Palos Hills, IL, Bolingbrook, IL and Hinsdale, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.