Dr. George Charuk, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Charuk, DO
Overview
Dr. George Charuk, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Mokena, IL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate South Suburban Hospital, Ingalls Memorial Hospital and Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Charuk works at
Locations
Hand to Shoulder Clinic19065 Hickory Creek Dr Ste 210, Mokena, IL 60448 Directions (708) 237-7200
OrthoNow Immediate Orthopaedic Care Clinic10330 S ROBERTS RD, Palos Hills, IL 60465 Directions (708) 237-7200
Gateway Spine and pain329 Remington Blvd Ste 205, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Directions (630) 226-1130
Gateway Spine and Pain12 Salt Creek Ln Ste 350, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 226-1130
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Advocate South Suburban Hospital
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Charuk is an incredibly attentive, patient, and honest person. My first evaluation with him was so incredibly thorough. He asked questions about every fall, bump, trauma, stressor, some that even I had written off completely because they were from years ago. He is highly knowledgeable and sympathetic to the patient, and you can feel how much he really cares to get you the best course of treatment possible. I was incredibly sad when he had to refer me to another specialist, but appreciated his honesty with me, and how he didn't want to prescribe me more of what has not worked before. I genuinely enjoyed getting to see him
About Dr. George Charuk, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679547079
Education & Certifications
- Loyola U MC/Marianjoy Rehab Ctr/Hines VA
- Union Hosp
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Loyola University Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charuk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charuk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charuk speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Charuk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charuk.
