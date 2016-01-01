Dr. George Chao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Chao, MD
Overview
Dr. George Chao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora and Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Chao works at
Locations
Doctors Medical Center1441 Florida Ave, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 383-3456
Sutter Gould Medical Foundation Clinical -600 Coffee Rd, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 524-1211
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Sonora
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Chao, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Boston VA Med Ctr
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.