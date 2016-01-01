Dr. Georges Chamoun, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chamoun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Georges Chamoun, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Georges Chamoun, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Locations
Women's Wellness Center P.c.743 Jefferson Ave Ste 206, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 208-0150
Lankenau Medical Center100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (484) 476-1000
Regional Hospital of Scranton746 Jefferson Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 208-0150
Moses Taylor Hospital700 Quincy Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 208-0150
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Georges Chamoun, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chamoun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chamoun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chamoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chamoun has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Hysterectomy - Open and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chamoun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chamoun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chamoun.
