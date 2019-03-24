Overview

Dr. George Castro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Castro works at George A Castro MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.