Dr. George Canizares, MD
Dr. George Canizares, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They completed their residency with Doctor's Hospital
Orthocare Florida4600 4th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33703 Directions (727) 527-5272
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Incredibly personable and knowledgeable, he’s not one to cut first and ask questions later. He truly wants what’s best for you, and when called upon , has the skill and experience to provide relief. I couldn’t imagine not having him and his team in my corner.
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Canizares has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Canizares accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canizares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Canizares has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Canizares on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Canizares speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Canizares. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canizares.
