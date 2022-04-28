Dr. George Caldwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caldwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Caldwell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Caldwell, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Florida Medical Center.
Dr. Caldwell works at
Locations
-
1
Caldwell Orthopedics and Sports Medicine6000 N FEDERAL HWY, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 358-9474
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Florida Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caldwell?
Dr. Caldwell performed ACL tear and meniscus repair surgery on my 14-year-old son after he suffered a devastating injury to his knee while playing soccer in England in a few exhibition games. My son is now 16, his injury is completely healed, and is playing soccer at the highest level again (MLS Academy). My family, especially my son, are extremely grateful to Dr. Caldwell for his services, attention, and care which resulted in the best outcome possible for him. If someone you know suffered this kind of injury, there is hope and a future, thanks to Dr. Caldwell.
About Dr. George Caldwell, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1699730713
Education & Certifications
- Ao-International Shoulder Surgery
- Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), Cornell University
- George Washington University School Medicine
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Princeton University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caldwell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caldwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caldwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caldwell works at
161 patients have reviewed Dr. Caldwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caldwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caldwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caldwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.