Overview

Dr. George Caldwell, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Florida Medical Center.



Dr. Caldwell works at Caldwell Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.