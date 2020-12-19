Overview

Dr. George Byram III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Minden Medical Center, Springhill Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Byram III works at Christus Schumpert Group in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Bossier City, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.