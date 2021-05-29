Overview

Dr. George Burson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Stuttgart, AR. They completed their residency with University Of Ar College Of Med



Dr. Burson works at Baptist Health Neurosurgery Arkansas in Stuttgart, AR with other offices in North Little Rock, AR and Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.