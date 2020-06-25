See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. George Burnazian, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Burnazian, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Burnazian works at George Burnazian Internal Medicine in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    George Burnazian Internal Medicine
    1200 Binz St Ste 530, Houston, TX 77004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3826

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess

Treatment frequency



HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. George Burnazian, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952318065
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai Hospital Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Burnazian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burnazian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burnazian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burnazian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burnazian works at George Burnazian Internal Medicine in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Burnazian’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnazian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnazian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burnazian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burnazian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

