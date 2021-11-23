Overview

Dr. George Brinson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Brinson works at Wilmington Ear Nose & Throat Associates PA in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Cholesteatoma, Vertigo and Conductive Hearing Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.