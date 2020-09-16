Dr. George Branstiter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Branstiter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Branstiter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Branstiter, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Goose Creek, SC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Branstiter works at
Locations
Lowcountry Pediatrics99 Bridgetown Rd, Goose Creek, SC 29445 Directions (843) 517-7788Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.B is the greatest doctor for children. He has been caring for my grandson for about 4 years an he loves him. He is the doctor that found my grandson had kidney failure an referred us to MUSC Children's Hosp. When he was about 4 years old. Greatest with children an always has time to explain any questions you may have.
About Dr. George Branstiter, MD
- Pediatrics
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1730445149
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Branstiter works at
