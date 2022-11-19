Dr. George Branovacki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Branovacki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Branovacki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Branovacki, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Franciscan Health Olympia Fields and Palos Community Hospital.
Locations
Midwest Orthopaedic Consultants4220 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 226-3300
Midwest Orthopaedic Consultants10719 160th St Fl 1, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 226-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Although the wait time was pretty high, I feel Dr. Branovacki listened to my issues, asked appropriate questions, and gave the necessary treatment. His PA, was excellent in administering injections, which we all know are not the most pleasant experiences. All my questions were answered and I didn't feel rushed.
About Dr. George Branovacki, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, French and Polish
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Branovacki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Branovacki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Branovacki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Branovacki has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Joint Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Branovacki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Branovacki speaks French and Polish.
165 patients have reviewed Dr. Branovacki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Branovacki.
