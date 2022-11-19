Overview

Dr. George Branovacki, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Franciscan Health Olympia Fields and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Branovacki works at Midwest Orthopaedic Consultants in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Orland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.