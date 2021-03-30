Overview

Dr. George Bradbury III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Bradbury III works at Arizona Orthopedics in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Knee Sprain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.