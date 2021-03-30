Dr. George Bradbury III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradbury III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Bradbury III, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. George Bradbury III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
1
Arizona Orthopedics630 N Alvernon Way Ste 351, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 881-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital350 N Wilmot Rd, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 873-3000
- 3 10350 E Drexel Rd Ste 220, Tucson, AZ 85747 Directions (520) 881-2600
4
Palo Verde Hospital5301 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 881-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Dr. George Bradbury is very attentive to your needs, excellent listener, stellar surgeon. Takes amazing care of you through the surgery process, anything that comes up, he lets you know he’s along side you the whole way. His compassion and dedication in his work is so evident, on all spectrums. His assistant, Erika is helpful and kind. I’ve never had surgeon that truly took the time to listen and want to get you to the best level possible of your care, and will be with you every step of the way.
- 34 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
