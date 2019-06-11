Overview

Dr. George Borst, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.



Dr. Borst works at George C Borst III MD PSC in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.