Dr. George Boris, MD
Dr. George Boris, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Boris Cosmetic Surgery9700 VENICE BLVD, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (310) 204-5822Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:30pm
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699833996
- UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Boris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boris speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Boris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boris.
