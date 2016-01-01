See All Ophthalmologists in Victoria, TX
Dr. George Boozalis, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. George Boozalis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cuero Regional Hospital and Lavaca Medical Center.

Dr. Boozalis works at Victoria Eye Center in Victoria, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Victoria Eye Center
    107 James Coleman Dr, Victoria, TX 77904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 578-0234

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cuero Regional Hospital
  • Lavaca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Cataract Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. George Boozalis, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1972572840
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Bascom Palmer Eye Inst-U Miami
    Internship
    • U Tex SW
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Boozalis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boozalis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boozalis works at Victoria Eye Center in Victoria, TX. View the full address on Dr. Boozalis’s profile.

    Dr. Boozalis has seen patients for Cataract and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boozalis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Boozalis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boozalis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boozalis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boozalis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

