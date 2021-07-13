Overview

Dr. George Bondar, DO is a Dermatologist in Seminole, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC.



Dr. Bondar works at Armstrong Dermatology/Skin Cncr in Seminole, FL with other offices in Lutz, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.