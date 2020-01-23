Dr. George Blestel Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blestel Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Blestel Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Blestel Jr, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Blestel Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
ColonRectal-Centennial48 Centennial Way Ste B, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 522-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blestel Jr?
Always prompt and caring.
About Dr. George Blestel Jr, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1396798716
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clinic
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blestel Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blestel Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blestel Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blestel Jr works at
Dr. Blestel Jr has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anal Fissure and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blestel Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Blestel Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blestel Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blestel Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blestel Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.