Overview

Dr. George Blestel Jr, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Blestel Jr works at Prisma Health Colon And Rectal Surgery in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal Fissure and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.