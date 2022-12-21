Overview

Dr. George Blessios, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They completed their fellowship with U Pitt Mc



Dr. Blessios works at BLESSIOS Medical in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Compression along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.