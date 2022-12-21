Dr. George Blessios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blessios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Blessios, MD
Overview
Dr. George Blessios, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They completed their fellowship with U Pitt Mc
Locations
Ida Campagna M.d.100 College Pkwy Ste 120, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 839-1004Monday8:00am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 3:30pmWednesday8:00am - 3:30pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have had 3 surgeries performed by Dr Blessios. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. George Blessios, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- U Pitt Mc
- Suny
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blessios has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blessios accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blessios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blessios has seen patients for Venous Compression, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blessios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blessios speaks Greek.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Blessios. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blessios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blessios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blessios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.