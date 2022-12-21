See All Vascular Surgeons in Williamsville, NY
Dr. George Blessios, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. George Blessios, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. George Blessios, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They completed their fellowship with U Pitt Mc

Dr. Blessios works at BLESSIOS Medical in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Compression along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Vascular Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Cara Lyle, MD
Dr. Cara Lyle, MD
1.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Kathleen Boyle, DO
Dr. Kathleen Boyle, DO
3.3 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Christopher Smith, MD
Dr. Christopher Smith, MD
3.8 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ida Campagna M.d.
    100 College Pkwy Ste 120, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 839-1004
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Venous Compression
Port Placements or Replacements
Adequacy Testing for Arteriovenous Fistula
Venous Compression
Port Placements or Replacements
Adequacy Testing for Arteriovenous Fistula

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Adequacy Testing for Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Access Creation and Care Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Blessios?

    Dec 21, 2022
    I have had 3 surgeries performed by Dr Blessios. I highly recommend him.
    Janet Sherlock — Dec 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Blessios, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. George Blessios, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Blessios to family and friends

    Dr. Blessios' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Blessios

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Blessios, MD.

    About Dr. George Blessios, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669472080
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Pitt Mc
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Suny
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Blessios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blessios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blessios has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blessios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blessios works at BLESSIOS Medical in Williamsville, NY. View the full address on Dr. Blessios’s profile.

    Dr. Blessios has seen patients for Venous Compression, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blessios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Blessios. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blessios.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blessios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blessios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. George Blessios, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.