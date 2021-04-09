Dr. George Blanco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Blanco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Blanco, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Blanco works at
Locations
The Heart Institute6006 49th St N Ste 200, St Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 490-2100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Bayfront Cardiovascular Associates601 7th St S Ste 495, St Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 893-6234Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Heart and Vascular Institute of FL-South560 Jackson St N Ste 100, St Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 329-1600
St. Petersburg1615 Pasadena Ave S Ste 300, South Pasadena, FL 33707 Directions (727) 490-3030
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blanco is fantastic! He gave me a solid exam, noticed an issue & looked into it quickly. He spent lots of time with me and answered all of my questions. Knowing my anxiety, he called me soon after my appt and set my mind at ease. I found him kind, concerned, decisive and smart. I'm very appreciative for his patience and concern, and feel lucky he's my Doc!
About Dr. George Blanco, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1821203167
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blanco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blanco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blanco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blanco has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blanco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanco.
