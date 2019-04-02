Dr. Bifano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Bifano, DO
Dr. George Bifano, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Michael V. Stulberg MD Inc504 W Pueblo St Ste 304, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 682-5451
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Bifano is quite simply the best.
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1083604920
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Bifano accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
