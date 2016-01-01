Dr. George Besong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Besong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. George Besong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orange City, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial and HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.
Dr. Besong works at
Locations
Royal Health Care Services LLC2275 N Volusia Ave, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 774-0109
Womens Health Resource Center2728 Enterprise Rd Ste 200, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 774-0109
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
About Dr. George Besong, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Besong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Besong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Besong works at
Dr. Besong has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Besong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Besong speaks French and Spanish.
