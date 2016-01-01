Overview

Dr. George Besong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orange City, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial and HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.



Dr. Besong works at Royal Health Care Services LLC in Orange City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.