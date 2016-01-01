See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Orange City, FL
Dr. George Besong, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. George Besong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orange City, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial and HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.

Dr. Besong works at Royal Health Care Services LLC in Orange City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Royal Health Care Services LLC
    2275 N Volusia Ave, Orange City, FL 32763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 774-0109
  2. 2
    Womens Health Resource Center
    2728 Enterprise Rd Ste 200, Orange City, FL 32763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 774-0109

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Fish Memorial
  • HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    About Dr. George Besong, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1801821715
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Besong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Besong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Besong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Besong works at Royal Health Care Services LLC in Orange City, FL. View the full address on Dr. Besong’s profile.

    Dr. Besong has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Besong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Besong has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Besong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Besong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Besong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

