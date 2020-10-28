Dr. George Bensch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bensch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. George Bensch, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora.
Allergy Immunology and Asthma Medical Group Inc.4628 Georgetown Pl, Stockton, CA 95207 Directions (209) 522-3815
Allergy Immunology & Asthma Medical Group999 S Fairmont Ave Ste 120, Lodi, CA 95240 Directions (209) 334-4002
Russell P Carter Jr MD Inc.200 Cottage Ave Ste 201, Manteca, CA 95336 Directions (209) 823-1092
- Adventist Health Sonora
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. George Bensch has been my allergy Doctor for a few years now, and when I listen to him I get better, never fails. I never had a single allergy till I moved to Stockton so it was hard for me to understand and accept the symptoms of my constant allergies. I finally started the weekly shots and using my inhalers as directed and wallah I get better. What I like best is when I do call in with increased symptoms his staff get my messages to him and he responds quickly. He and the office staff and shot staff are the best. Their deserving of my 5 stars. Thank you Dr Bensch and support staff, your the best! Rick R Rivera
- Pediatrics
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Dr. Bensch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bensch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bensch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bensch speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bensch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bensch.
