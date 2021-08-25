Overview

Dr. George Benes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Benes works at RHEUMATOLOGY & GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOC. PC in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.