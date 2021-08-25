Dr. George Benes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Benes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Benes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Benes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
GI Specialists of Delaware2600 Glasgow Ave Ste 106, Newark, DE 19702 Directions (302) 832-1545Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benes?
Dr. Benes has given me several colonoscopies there over the years. Just had one today is always the best. I am just a little worried he will be retiring as he's 64 years old. Not sure where I will go after that. They do everything right even numbing your hand before they give you an IV.
About Dr. George Benes, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255332631
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benes works at
Dr. Benes has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Benes speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Benes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.