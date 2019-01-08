Overview

Dr. George Benavidez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Benavidez works at Thomas Spann Clinic in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.