Dr. George Bazaco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bazaco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists
- VA
- Manassas
- Dr. George Bazaco, MD
Dr. George Bazaco, MD
Overview
Dr. George Bazaco, MD is a Pulmonologist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Padova, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Dr. Bazaco works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialists of NOVA - Prince William Office8650 Sudley Rd Ste 410, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 369-7788Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialists of Northern Virginia, P.C.19450 Deerfield Ave, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 729-8222
-
3
Bazaco Cleary Dicicco Mds PC3650 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 307, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 391-8804
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Fauquier Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Bronchospasm
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Asbestosis
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Interstitial Lung Disease
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lung Nodule
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
- View other providers who treat Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Breath Testing
- View other providers who treat Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
- View other providers who treat Bronchoscopy
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Excessive Sweating
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hemoptysis
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Interpretation of Exercise Stress Tests
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Edema
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Fibrosis
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Failure
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Septic Embolism
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Systemic Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Bazaco?
Dr. Bazaco is my first choice, he is just a nice guy.
About Dr. George Bazaco, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 52 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1922000256
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- Universita Degli Studi Di Padova, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bazaco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bazaco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bazaco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bazaco works at
Dr. Bazaco has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bazaco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bazaco speaks Greek.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazaco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazaco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bazaco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bazaco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.