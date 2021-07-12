Dr. George Baylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Baylor, MD
Overview
Dr. George Baylor, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center and Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.
Dr. Baylor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Blue Ridge Pain Management Associates100 Knotbreak Rd, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 569-9725
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baylor?
Good doctor
About Dr. George Baylor, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1093806192
Education & Certifications
- MED COLL OF PA
- MED COLL OF PA
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baylor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baylor works at
Dr. Baylor has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Baylor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.