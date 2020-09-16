Overview

Dr. George Barth, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Barth works at Staywell Health Center in Waterbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.