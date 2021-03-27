Overview

Dr. George Barrio, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They graduated from Florida State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast.



Dr. Barrio works at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Neurology in Panama City, FL with other offices in Miramar Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Sleep Apnea and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.