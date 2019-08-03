Overview

Dr. George Bares, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Bares works at George J Bares MD in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.