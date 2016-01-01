Dr. George Bardouniotis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bardouniotis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Bardouniotis, MD
Dr. George Bardouniotis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Charles, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Midwest Surgery Sc2210 Dean St Ste B, Saint Charles, IL 60175 Directions (630) 377-5300
Midwest Surgery2350 Royal Blvd Ste 400, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 742-7800
Delnor Community Hospital300 Randall Rd, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 208-4460
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1194724088
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
