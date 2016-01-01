Overview

Dr. George Bardouniotis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Charles, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Bardouniotis works at Advocate Medical Group in Saint Charles, IL with other offices in Elgin, IL and Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Incision and Removal of Foreign Object along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.