Overview

Dr. George Baramidze, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from AIETI HIGHER MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center and Henderson Hospital.



Dr. Baramidze works at Suresh Makhija, M.D. in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Acidosis and Hypokalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.