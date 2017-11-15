Dr. George Banuelos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banuelos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Banuelos, MD
Dr. George Banuelos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonomo De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Western DuPage Obstetrics and Gynecology SC3800 Highland Ave Ste 105, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 810-0777
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
I have been working with Dr. Banuelos for 9 years. He's awesome! Very responsive and attentive, especially during my most needy times like when I was pregnant with my first child. I trust him and his guidance wholeheartedly.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Mercy Hospital and Med Center Of Chicago
- Mercy Hosp/Med Ctr
- Universidad Autonomo De Guadalajara
Dr. Banuelos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banuelos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banuelos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banuelos speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Banuelos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banuelos.
