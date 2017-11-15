Overview

Dr. George Banuelos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonomo De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Banuelos works at University Head & Neck Associates in Downers Grove, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.