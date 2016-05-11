Dr. George Balfour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balfour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Balfour, MD
Overview
Dr. George Balfour, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Palmdale Regional Medical Center, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Balfour works at
Locations
4849 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 217, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
14624 Sherman Way Ste 303, Van Nuys, CA 91405
2486 N Ponderosa Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010
43807 10th St W Ste C, Lancaster, CA 93534
2625 W Alameda Ave, Burbank, CA 91505
43847 Heaton Ave # I, Lancaster, CA 93534
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Balfour has been treating my husband for several years for multiple hand problems. I find him to be honest and direct to his approach in managing orthopedic issues. His passion is hand surgery and in my books he is one of the best hand surgeons around.
About Dr. George Balfour, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1053314716
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Hospital
- Martin Luther King
- Lac USC
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Balfour speaks Spanish.
