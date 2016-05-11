See All Hand Surgeons in Sherman Oaks, CA
Dr. George Balfour, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
2.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
Dr. George Balfour, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Palmdale Regional Medical Center, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Balfour works at Valley Hand & Orthopaedics (formerly Lesin, Balfour and Ziv) in Sherman Oaks, CA with other offices in Van Nuys, CA, Camarillo, CA, Lancaster, CA and Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Eli Ziv
    4849 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 217, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 990-4100
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Champaign Dental Group
    14624 Sherman Way Ste 303, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 902-2800
    Orthopedic Surgery
    2486 N Ponderosa Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 383-0271
    Mohamed Z. Lameer M.d.
    43807 10th St W Ste C, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    2625 W Alameda Ave, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 955-9898
    43847 Heaton Ave # I, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 948-0385

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Antelope Valley Hospital
  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center
  • Palmdale Regional Medical Center
  • Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
  • Valley Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trigger Finger
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Trigger Finger
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    May 11, 2016
    Dr. Balfour has been treating my husband for several years for multiple hand problems. I find him to be honest and direct to his approach in managing orthopedic issues. His passion is hand surgery and in my books he is one of the best hand surgeons around.
    Casey in Northridge, CA — May 11, 2016
    About Dr. George Balfour, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053314716
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Orthopedic Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Martin Luther King
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lac USC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Dr. George Balfour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balfour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Balfour has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Balfour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Balfour. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balfour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balfour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balfour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

