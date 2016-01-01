Overview

Dr. George Baldree, DDS is a Prosthodontics Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Prosthodontics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp;amp; Surgery|University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis.



Dr. Baldree works at Baldree G Mitchell DDS in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.