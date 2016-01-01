Overview

Dr. George Baker, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Baker works at Champaign Dental Group in Mount Pleasant, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Ventricular Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.