Dr. George Baker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Baker, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Baker works at
Locations
MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Mt Pleasant2705 N Highway 17 Ste 100, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Directions
MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion2250 Mall Dr, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Baker, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Childns Hosp Med U Sc
- Chldns Hosp Med U Sc
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
