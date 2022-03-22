Overview

Dr. George Bailey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.



Dr. Bailey works at Urology Clinics of North Texas - Fort Worth Office in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.